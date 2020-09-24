https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/24/seattle-protester-offers-to-act-as-a-speed-bump-for-police-officer-on-bicycle-video/

Do you think the police have had it with protesters in Seattle? Here’s a video that looks an awful lot like a police officer on a bicycle riding over the head of a protester who’s volunteered to be a speed bump by lying in the road. It turns out, though, if you watch it closely enough, the officer gets off his bike and then walks it over the head of a protester lying in the street. It’s a great video either way.

Seattle: Rioter lays in the street to try and stop the police from moving in on bicycles. One officer rides over him anyway. #AntifaRiots #BLM pic.twitter.com/zQHC2wXJrP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2020

Correction: He moves the bike over the man laying on the ground, not ride it. The incident is being investigated for potential misconduct following an uproar by anti-police activists. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2020

Looks like the officer has been placed on administrative leave:

Update: The officer who walked his bike over a rioter laying in street has been placed on administrative leave. The Office of Police Accountability has referred the incident to the King County Sheriff’s Office for a potential criminal investigation. https://t.co/tBXfy5yRMa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2020

We’re going to see more of this as the stress accumulates, and police recruiting erodes. If defunding means less pay cops will increasingly be less professional. Body cams will malfunction, opponents will have off-camera accidents. Decay. — Stephen Bond (@StephenVBond) September 24, 2020

Don’t forget that in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has introduced tougher penalties for pulling stunts like these.

