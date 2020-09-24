https://www.ntd.com/pompeo-politicians-must-counter-ccp-sway_510926.html

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo is warning U.S. politicians to stay alert on potential Chinese influence on American politics. During a speech in Wisconsin, he said Beijing sees local governments as weak links and opportunities to sway public opinion. But asserted that American officials must be prepared to counter it.

In a speech to Wisconsin lawmakers at the state Capitol, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of Chinese influence on American government and politics, especially at state and local levels.

He said Chinese Communist leader Xi Jinping is aware that the U.S. federal government is pushing back against the CCP. That’s why Beijing has been trying even harder to target local U.S. officials to circumvent America’s sovereignty.

