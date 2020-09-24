https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/josh-hawley-scotus-nominee-senate/2020/09/24/id/988713

The Senate could confirm a Supreme Court nominee before Halloween, Senate Judiciary Committee member Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News on Thursday.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home. She was 87. President Donald Trump will announce his nomination for her spot this Saturday.

“I think we could go even faster than Halloween, and that includes a full set of public hearings, as well as a full 30 hours of debate on the Senate floor,” Hawley told Fox News host Bill Hemmer. “That’s what the Senate rules call for in the case of a Supreme Court nominee. We could do all of that and be ready to vote before the election.”

Hawley said he wanted a justice who would be “a strong, staunch defender of the Constitution.”

“Somebody who understands that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and was an act of judicial imperialism,” Hawley said. “Someone who is going to defend the Second Amendment. Someone who’s going to defend religious liberty. I think that the president’s going to nominate a justice, Bill, who fills that description.”

