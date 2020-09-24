https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/senator-josh-hawley-pushes-vote-proposed-section-230-big-tech-censorship-legislation-democrats-immediately-block-vote/

Senator Josh Hawley took to the Senate floor today and pushed for a vote on preventing big tech censorship.

Hawley and fellow senators Rubio, Loeffler, Cramer and Hawley introduced legislation in June to target Big Tech’s shield.

I’ve just gone to the Senate floor to force a vote on stopping #BigTech political censorship. Let Americans sue if they’re discriminated against! #Section230

Via Senator Hawley’s YouTube page.

[embedded content]

The Democrats in the US Seenate immediately voted down the proposed legislation to rein in big tech.

Democrats blocked the vote, once again protecting the Big Tech corporations who fill their coffers. Clear choice in this election! @realDonaldTrump will take on Tech, the Dems won’t

The DOJ earlier earlier today released proposed 230 legislation.

Today, on behalf of the Trump Administration, the Department of Justice sent draft legislation to Congress to reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The draft legislative text implements reforms that the Department of Justice deemed necessary in its June Recommendations and follows a yearlong review of the outdated statute. The legislation also executes President Trump’s directive from the Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship.

“For too long Section 230 has provided a shield for online platforms to operate with impunity,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “Ensuring that the internet is a safe, but also vibrant, open and competitive environment is vitally important to America. We therefore urge Congress to make these necessary reforms to Section 230 and begin to hold online platforms accountable both when they unlawfully censor speech and when they knowingly facilitate criminal activity online.”

“The Department’s proposal is an important step in reforming Section 230 to further its original goal: providing liability protection to encourage good behavior online,” said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen. “The proposal makes clear that, when interactive computer services willfully distribute illegal material or moderate content in bad faith, Section 230 should not shield them from the consequences of their actions.”

The Department of Justice is grateful to all the experts, victims’ groups, academics, businesses, and other stakeholders that have and continue to engage closely with the department during this process. The draft legislation reflects important and helpful feedback received thus far. The department is also grateful to our colleagues in Congress for their support on Section 230 reform and looks forward to continued engagement moving forward.

The Department of Justice’s draft legislation focuses on two areas of reform, both of which are, at minimum, necessary to recalibrate the outdated immunity of Section 230.

Promoting Transparency and Open Discourse

First, the draft legislation has a series of reforms to promote transparency and open discourse and ensure that platforms are fairer to the public when removing lawful speech from their services.

The current interpretations of Section 230 have enabled online platforms to hide behind the immunity to censor lawful speech in bad faith and is inconsistent with their own terms of service. To remedy this, the department’s legislative proposal revises and clarifies the existing language of Section 230 and replaces vague terms that may be used to shield arbitrary content moderation decisions with more concrete language that gives greater guidance to platforms, users, and courts.

The legislative proposal also adds language to the definition of “information content provider” to clarify when platforms should be responsible for speech that they affirmatively and substantively contribute to or modify.