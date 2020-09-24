https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/senator-sending-committee-report-bidens-doj/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Sen. Rand Paul said he will send the report on the GOP-led investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden to the Justice Department on Thursday.

“I think the only way to determine the actual legality of this is to have it referred to the Department of Justice, so I’m going to send the report over,” Paul told Fox News host Martha MacCallum on Wednesday. “I don’t know if the whole committee will vote for it, but I’m sending the report tomorrow to the Department of Justice, and we’re asking for a criminal referral.”

The Kentucky Republican’s announcement came after the release of a report regarding a monthslong investigation into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, who was employed on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings at the same time his father was serving as the U.S. vice president.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

