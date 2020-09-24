https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/24/serious-accusation-kayleigh-mcenany-reportedly-says-she-can-confirm-ballots-for-the-president-were-found-in-pennsylvania/

RealClearPolitics’ Susan Crabtree Hennebury is reporting some interesting statements from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany today regarding mail-in ballots :

Some evidence would go a long way toward confirming this.

This is indeed a serious and potentially consequential accusation. And, like any other accusation, it requires proof to back it up.

Stay tuned.

***

Update:

It seems that this is what McEnany was referring to:

Is this proof of funny business? Not necessarily. But it’s something worth keeping an eye on.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...