On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” former Health and Human Services Secretary Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL) stated that she wouldn’t take a coronavirus vaccine that President Donald Trump had anything to do with and said that “the public doesn’t trust that this vaccine will be safe and effective now.”

Host Joy Reid asked, “Congresswoman, presidents don’t approve vaccines. It’s not part of the job description. So, what do you make of this sort of authoritarian I, myself, get to approve this? That’s one part. And the second part being, you used to head the Health and Human Services Department, would you allow yourself to be injected with a vaccine that Donald Trump had anything to do with?”

Shalala responded, “No, absolutely not. But look, the public doesn’t trust that this vaccine will be safe and effective now. What the FDA is doing is putting a process in place to try to get that public trust back. And Donald Trump is doing the opposite…undercutting science, politicizing the process. It is dangerous and people are going to die because of it. And it’s really outrageous.”

