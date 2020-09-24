https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/24/something-to-hide-for-the-ninth-time-this-month-joe-bidens-campaign-puts-a-lid-on-it/

All those times we’ve asked Joe Biden to put on a lid on it … this isn’t exactly what we had in mind:

Biden has called a lid for the day. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 24, 2020

Welp.

“Mr. Biden, why does your campaign keep calling a lid so early every d…” “LID!” 🦗🦗🦗 https://t.co/qWk9QwyTWZ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 24, 2020

We’re starting to sense a pattern here.

It’s ok, nothing going on today. https://t.co/9VHgRMWEQC — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 24, 2020

Even Joe Biden’s most ardent supporters should be worried right now. Calling a lid before 10 a.m., when he’s got a chance to capitalize on Donald Trump’s less-than-ideal answer to a question about a peaceful transition of power after the election, suggests something legit weird is going on.

Is there a “Has Biden called a Lid before noon” account on Twitter yet? — ML (@just_mindy) September 24, 2020

Maybe there should be:

This is every day so far in the month of September that the Biden Campaign has called a full lid before Noon pic.twitter.com/dqdJlqdjMc — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) September 22, 2020

Time to update!

9th time in 24 days before noon. https://t.co/gTdKcjNPdD — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 24, 2020

Ten! Do we hear ten?

Calling a lid so early in the day is extraordinary this close to an election. Reminds me of following Hillary Clinton in 2016, who had days when her handlers would hardly schedule any appearances. The campaign felt listless and complacent. Is Joe Biden falling into the same trap? https://t.co/Ki5ONrEALH — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) September 24, 2020

