The Bail Project, whose employee Holly Zoller drove the U-Haul in Louisville that gave supplies to antifa, received up to $1M in federal COVID relief funds.

National File reported yesterday that Holly Zoller, a professional “Bail Disruptor” for the Bail Project, was caught driving a U-Haul truck that gave out supplies to Antifa rioters in Louisville, including what looked like shields. The rioters were protesting the result of the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, and the lack of murder charges that resulted.

As National File reported:

One member of the anonymous group called Zoller, posing as a U-Haul employee, noting that the company had seen “hundreds of Twitter posts” about the U-Haul truck “being used to protest illegally.” “We handed out supplies. That’s it,” Zoller said, including “umbrellas, water, masks, goggles, gloves.” The caller says that they saw signs of” abolish the police,” to which Zoller said that was her First Amendment right.” What does it matter what I posted on a sign?” she added. Zoller then denied that she protested, but then was caught admitting that she “drove the U-Haul truck and dropped items off.” After saying this, Zoller goes quiet. When she returns to the call, she says the caller should talk to her lawyer and that she would not be answering any more questions.

HOLLY ZOLLER ADMITS LIVE ON PHONE SHE WAS IN THE U-HAUL AND RENTED IT https://t.co/zuHc4XOgrm — intelwave 🌲 (@inteldotwav) September 23, 2020

The Bail Project has ties to a number of famous faces. The board of advisors include Richard Branson and Danny Glover, while at least two of the higher up members of the organisation are benefits of the “Soros Justice Fellows” fund, provided by the Open Society Foundation.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, was also found to have ties to the Bail Project. In June, Dorsey’s #startsmall intiative teamed up with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, to donate $11 million to organisations that “advance racial equity, with a focus on criminal justice and policing reform.” The Bail Project was a recipient of these funds, along with Black Lives Matter.

Now it has come out that the Bail Project actually received between $350K to $1M in federal COVID relief funds, according to CNN Politics, who tracked down and listed the recipients of the bailout earlier this year. The loan was approved on April 29th, with the lender being Spring Bank.

Her company received upwards of $1 million in Covid-19 relief pic.twitter.com/liu2sQidfR — LeftyCrypto🌹 (@LeftyCrypto) September 24, 2020

Scott Greer, the conservative commentator, said that this amounted to the federal government “literally bailing out Antifa.”

Feds are literally bailing out Antifa https://t.co/xl6FiNKRTZ — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) September 24, 2020

