MAYHEM IN LOUISVILLE: Protests Engulf the Streets After Breonna Taylor Decision
posted by Hannity Staff – 15 hours ago
It didn’t take long for rioters and protestors to fill the streets of Louisville where just a few hours ago, a Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case.
But the indictment had nothing to do with her death. Instead, the officer was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, sending protestors into a spiral of fury.
Just moments after the decision, protests and violent confrontations between police and protesters erupted through the city streets.
Protesters made their voices heard, changing, “No justice! No peace!” Police in riot gear assembled, firing off pepper balls and arresting several, according to the New York Post.
Tensions between both sides progressed even further, as protestors cursed and shouted at police while hurling objects at them.
U-Haul Seen Distributing Shields, Weapons to Louisville Rioters Rented to Holly Zoller of Louisville Bail Project (many board members were soros fellows)
While footage of the protests may seem shocking upon first glance, the city of Louisville expected nothing less; like the protestors were prepared to be seen and heard, the city was fully prepared for the civil unrest that could follow the announcement, taking necessary precautions to keep the city safe before any statements were made.
Earlier this afternoon, prior to the announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a countywide 72-hour curfew, effective Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the New York Post. But, how likely is it that people will follow? Only time will tell.
LOUISVILLE: buildings are already being targeted by vandals across the city
Reporter @ShelbyTalcott also mentioned that they are attacking anyone filming
pic.twitter.com/EVVrhYMtIG
Members of the Kentucky National Guard were also deployed in the city, where a state of emergency has been declared in anticipation of the protests that would likely ensue. Barricades have been set up to restrict vehicle access to downtown areas, stores and restaurants have boarded their windows and federal buildings have been closed, according to the New York Post.
While it is clear that protesters are anything but happy about the conclusion of Taylor’s case, it is unclear just how far these protests will go. But, the city of Louisville seems to be ready for anything that might come their way.
‘Hey Siri, where are the terrorists?’ answer leaves Apple users appalled
posted by Hannity Staff – 19 hours ago
Apple’s virtual assistant Siri uses voice queries and language user interface to answer questions, make recommendations and perform requested tasks for iPhone, iPad and Mac systems. But, what would happen if Siri got political?
It’s real, and it’s happening now.
When asked where the terrorists are, Apple’s virtual assistant has been directing iPhone users to police stations in their respective areas, according to a series of videos being shared online.
In a video posted to Facebook, Joel Overstreet asked Siri, “where are the terrorists?” and what came next was shocking, to say the least.
He received a list of four police departments near his location as recommendations.
“We need to voice our disgust with this,” Overstreet said in the clip shared on Tuesday, according to the New York Post. “This is very, very disturbing that Apple would allow this into our algorithms.”
“This needs to be shared,” he added. “Elections have consequences.”
Another video showed a woman asking the same question to Siri. The response was the same: “One possibility that I am seeing is the Pismo Police Department on Bello Street. Is that the one you want?”
“Listen for yourself. Great job #apple,” the user wrote alongside the clip on Twitter, according to the New York Post.
Similar posts can be found strewn throughout Twitter and Facebook alike, with outraged users tagging the multinational company in search for answers.
Hey @Apple why does Siri direct people to a local police department when they ask "Where are the terrorists?" There are two explanations, but I'll wait…
“Hey Siri, where are the terrorists?”
Why, Apple? 🤦♂️ #apple #siri
‘Hey Siri, where are the closest terrorists?’
'Hey Siri, where are the closest terrorists?'

Concerning response here, @Apple…
Despite this fiery demand for an explanation, Apple has yet to respond or even recognize the pressing issue; however, some users have claimed that Siri no longer shows the same result.
Interesting.
In a time where the country is completely divided over the issue of institutional police reform, even the biggest corporations have shared their thoughts on the matter; however, for a company like Apple to allow these vile remarks into their algorithm and software is unacceptable.