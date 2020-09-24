https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/518138-steele-dossier-sub-source-was-subject-of-fbi-counterintelligence-probe

A two-page document compiled by the FBI and Barr and sent to Graham along with the declassified footnote adds that the investigation was opened “based on information by the FBI indicating that the Primary Sub-source may be a threat to national security.” The investigation was closed in 2011 and not reopened.

The letter to Graham comes as Trump and his allies have lashed out at the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation, the name for the probe into Russia’s election meddling and the 2016 campaign, as a “witch hunt.”

Administration officials, including Barr, have aided GOP senators in releasing new information as they’ve sought to use their committees to dig into the FBI’s previous probe heading into the November election.

Graham said on Thursday that he would be forwarding the information to the FISA court, arguing that it was the latest example of the FBI not including exculpatory material from its warrant applications.