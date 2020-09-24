https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/steven-crowder-on-why-joe-biden-is-not-racist

In this clip, Steven Crowder shared a list of cringeworthy Joe Biden moments, complete with commentary and Crowder-style jokes. Here are Crowder and the Louder with Crowder crew to explain why Joe Biden is not a racist.

[embedded content]

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

