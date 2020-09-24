https://www.theblaze.com/news/mcauliffe-trump-rally-virginia-coronavirus

The governor of Virginia and other state officials are warning an airport that hosting a Trump 2020 rally could result in a “super-spreader” event, but the campaign intends to continue with the rally.

The event is planned for Friday evening at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, excoriated the airport officials for defying his coronavirus order and continuing with their plans to host the rally.

“Public health experts have made it clear: tomorrow’s @realdonaldtrump clown show should not move forward,” he tweeted on Thursday.

“The rally will put Virginians health in jeopardy. Stop the madness and cancel this event,” he demanded.

He posted letters from the governor’s office by Virginia’s secretary of transportation and the secretary of health and human resources warning the airport that the rally would violate pandemic lockdown limitations on public gatherings.

McAuliffe had previously criticized the rally on Tuesday and accused the president of putting Virginians in danger.

“These super-spreading clown show rallies present a real public health risk. On the day we mourn the loss of 200K Americans to COVID-19, it’s alarming @realdonaldtrump will be putting Virginians at risk by coming here,” he tweeted.

Up to 4,000 people are expected to attend the rally on Friday.

The show must go on

Republican party and Trump campaign officials said the show must go on.

“We’re going to follow the CDC guidelines, and people are going to behave in a way that’s appropriate,” said Newport News Republican Party Local Chair Tom Amen to WTKR-TV.

Trump campaign officials made a similar statement.

“Every attendee will get a temperature check prior to admission, be provided a mask they’re encouraged to wear, and have access to plenty of hand sanitizer,” they said.

Not everyone is upset about the rally, of course.

“When you hear it’s just a mile away from your house, that’s wonderful,” said Newport News resident Robin Necker to WTKR. ”

“I just want to see the man in person, and I want to hear what he says,” said her husband Bill Necker. “He’s good for our country, I believe, and I’m really looking forward to voting for him.”

Here’s a local news report about the Trump rally:

