President Trump will be holding a massive rally Thursday evening at the Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida.

Supporters lined up in the sweltering heat and humidity several hours ahead of Trump’s arrival.

Jacksonville Trump rally, 7 hours before speech begins pic.twitter.com/8PoTGi7Vaz — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 24, 2020

Here is a panned out view of the setup:

President Donald Trump will be here speaking at the Jacksonville Jetport tonight as part of the “Great American Comeback” event. @WCJB20 will have continuing coverage of the event. Tune into TV20 News at 12 PM, 5 PM, and 6 PM for the latest. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/OqEV0Vps8s — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) September 24, 2020

President Trump’s “Great American Comeback” event will kick off at 7 PM ET.

Joe Biden once again lashed out at President Trump for holding a rally with thousands of supporters.

Biden released a doom and gloom statement implying Trump is to blame for the Covid cases in Florida:

Since President Trump’s last visit to Florida just two weeks ago, over 40,000 more Floridians have tested positive for coronavirus and the state marked 13,000 COVID-related deaths. Black Floridians in Duval County are being hit especially hard by this pandemic, where the number of cases is 2.6 times higher for Black residents than white residents, small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open, and families are reeling from the loss of loved ones. President Trump’s focus is not on ending this crisis, though; he’s instead fighting to get the U.S. Supreme Court to tear down the entire Affordable Care Act, including its protections for as many as 7.8 million Floridians with pre-existing conditions. If he succeeds, insurers could deny coverage for Floridians with lasting COVID-19 complications. President Trump does not have a plan, but I do — to beat COVID-19, build our economy back better, and protect and build upon the Affordable Care Act by giving Americans more choice, reducing health care costs, and making our health care system less complex to navigate.

