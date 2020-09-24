https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/24/sure-tammy-bruce-isnt-buying-the-reason-being-given-for-joe-bidens-campaign-calling-a-lid-at-9-a-m/

As we told you earlier, for the ninth time this month with an election just around the corner, the Joe Biden campaign has put a lid on the day.

Journos are helping the Biden campaign explain why the Democrat nominee has no campaign events scheduled so close to an election:

Don’t most presidential candidates campaign and do debate prep on the same days? In any case, Tammy Bruce isn’t buying it:

If Biden’s actually doing debate prep, he should be the most prepped candidate in presidential debate history. We’ll find out Tuesday night.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...