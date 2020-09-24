https://www.theblaze.com/news/suspected-arson-trump-supporters-garage

A Trump supporter’s garage was

set ablaze in what authorities are saying could be an act of arson.

What are the details ?

According to

WCCO-TV, Minnesota officials are investigating a fire that demolished a family’s garage and three of their vehicles.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning at Dennis Molla’s residence in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Molla, an immigrant from Ukraine, told the

Star Tribune that he’s in disbelief that someone could target another person in such a way for differing political beliefs.

“I think things have gotten way out of control,” he told the outlet. “I’m not one of those confrontational people. … I just feel very sorry for my parents, just because they wanted to leave the USSR for us to have a better future and life in America. … For them to see me express my beliefs as a Republican, it’s crazy to think it came down to this.”

The family, in a since-deleted Facebook post,

wrote, “This morning, at 3:48am our house was supposedly targeted by BLM/Antifa. We woke up to a loud explosion, and saw that our camper was on fire, along with both of Dennis’s trucks, his garage, and our entire back yard. Thank God our main house is safe. We are safe. Our children are safe. Thank you so much to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Minnesota for helping us get our family out of the house, and a special thanks to officer C. Jordan and another officer and firefighters for saving our dogs. He said it was so ht they almost had to leave them. Thank you God we are alive and safe, and pray that justice is served.”

The family’s garage also had graffiti sprayed on it, reading, “Biden 2020” and “BLM” as well as what appeared to be an anarchy symbol.

‘My son smells like smoke’

Dennis’ wife, Deana, told the outlet that when the family heard the explosion, Dennis “climbed out of a basement window in his boxers and T-shirt, and saw three people running and picked up a box of matches.”



She said that two of the vehicles that burned had an American flag and a Trump 2020 flag on them.

She also added that the timing of the fire seemed rather suspicious.

“She recalled a troubling experience her husband had about 10 days ago while working in downtown Minneapolis on a construction site,” the Star Tribune reported. “His pickup with the Trump flag was parked nearby, when someone ‘drove by slowly and took pictures,’ she said, and feces was later left at his vehicle when he went on a water break.”



“[The suspects] saw that we have a jungle gym and toys in the backyard,” she told the outlet. “To put our babies in harm’s way because you don’t agree with our politics; just don’t put our kids in danger. My son smells like smoke.”

‘This fire is considered suspicious and our investigation remains extremely active’

In a Wednesday

statement, the Brooklyn Center Police Department said:

Just before 4:00 am, Brooklyn Center police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the report of an explosion and fire in the area of 69th Ave N and Morgan Ave N in Brooklyn Center. Officers located a fire at a residence in the 6900 block of Morgan Ave N. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but not before a detached three car garage and three vehicles were destroyed. There was minor damage to the house. There were no injuries during this incident. Officers and firefighters were able to save the three dogs in kennels and four puppies located in the garage.* This fire is considered suspicious and our investigation remains extremely active. The home occupants had a fairly large “Trump 2020″ sign that was destroyed, and our officers observed what appeared to be fresh spray paint on the garage before it burned down. The spray paint included “Biden 2020″, “BLM” and capital letter “A” with a circle around it.

The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also investigating the fire. A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information on the case. Tips can be called in to 1-800-723-2020.

