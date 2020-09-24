https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/hunter-biden-received-35-million-wire-transfer

Chief researcher Jason Buttrill joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Thursday to discuss an “explosive” new report released Wednesday by Senate Republicans on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Among other serious allegations, the 87-page report claims that “Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow,” and the richest woman in Russia.

“The transactions discussed [in the report] are designed to illustrate the depth and extent of some questionable financial transactions. Moreover, the financial transactions illustrate serious counterintelligence and extortion concerns relating to Hunter Biden and his family,” the report stated.

Jason suggested the Senate’s findings provide additional evidence to back allegations of a money-laundering scheme, which Glenn detailed in a four-part series about Biden’s shady connections to Ukraine. Learn more on this here.

“Laundered money is very hard to track to its finality,” Jason explained. “I’m sure the Biden camp is really hoping that it just looks suspicious, but [investigators] don’t ever find the eventual end point. But, if they do – and it’s possible they already have – this is going to be explosive, very explosive.”

Watch the video below for more details:

