Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday blocked a ceremonial resolution to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after Senate Democrats politicized the resolution.

The type of Senate resolution to honor the late Supreme Court justice are commonplace in the Senate and offer pass unanimously. But once again, Democrats sought political advantage by trying to add to the resolution the claim from Ginsburg’s granddaughter that her grandmother had expressed in a dying wish her desire that her seat not be filled until after the 2020 election.

“This endeavor started with a resolution that the majority put forward that was intended to be a bipartisan resolution commemorating the life and service of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Cruz said as he objected to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s move to add the language. “Unfortunately the Democratic leader has put forth an amendment to turn that bipartisan resolution into a partisan resolution.”

Schumer, in a cravenly political comment, claimed Cruz was trying turn the justice’s “dying words” against her. “I believe Justice Ginsburg would easily see through the legal sophistry of the argument of the junior senator from Texas,” Schumer said. “To turn Justice Ginsburg’s dying words against her is so, so beneath the dignity of this body.”

“Republicans came to us with this resolution, but it ignored Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish — what she called her ‘most fervent wish’ — that she not be replaced until a new president is installed. So we simply have added it to the exact same text of the resolution that the Republicans gave us,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “All the kind words and lamentations about Justice Ginsburg from the Republican majority will be totally empty if those Republicans ignore her dying wish and instead move to replace Justice Ginsburg with someone who will tear down everything she built,” Schumer said.

That’s how things work in Washington. Schumer sought to politicize Ginsburg’s death, and when Cruz called him out, the Democrat accused Cruz of politicizing Ginsburg’s death.

Cruz won the battle, not that Ginsburg’s dying words “is not the standard. Under the Constitution, members of the judiciary do not appoint their own successors.”

