Texas has added a record 1.5 million new voters since the 2016 presidential election, according to the latest figures announced by Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs.

The state has over 16.6 million registered voters. And there are still two weeks to add more before the state’s registration deadline.

“An active and engaged citizenry plays an essential role in ensuring the continued well-being of our democracy,” Hughs said in a statement.

“Ahead of the November election, I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by Oct. 5 so that they can help shape the future of the Lone Star State.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden is narrowing in on Trump’s lead in Texas, according to a new poll of likely voters in three battleground states.

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Thursday, Biden is gaining steam in three states that Trump carried in 2016. The two candidates are tied among likely voters in Georgia.

Trump carried Texas by 9.2 percentage points in 2016. The last Democrat to win the state was former President Jimmy Carter in 1976.

