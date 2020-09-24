https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/24/the-federalist-newly-declassified-fbi-texts-detail-the-fbis-desire-to-take-down-trump-at-any-cost/

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway and Sean Davis are reporting today that President Trump was right when he tweeted in January 2017 that the FBI was cooking up evidence against him. Trump seems to agree, as he’s retweeted the report:

‘Trump Was Right’: Explosive New FBI Texts Detail Internal Furor Over Handling Of ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ Investigation — Newly disclosed internal FBI notes & text messages detail the extent of the FBI’s desire to take down Trump & his associates at any cost.https://t.co/KsHId8YJVD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

On Jan. 3, 2017, Trump tweeted the FBI was delaying its briefings for him to buy time to cook up evidence against him. Two days later, as Obama and Comey met in the WH to go over their plans to to take out Flynn, one FBI agent texted: “Trump was right.” https://t.co/RXjFKGNjBS — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 24, 2020

Hemingway and Davis report:

“[W]e all went and purchased professional liability insurance,” one agent texted on Jan. 10, 2017, the same day CNN leaked details that then-President-elect Trump had been briefed by Comey about the bogus Christopher Steele dossier. That briefing of Trump was used as a pretext to legitimize the debunked dossier, which was funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign and compiled by a foreign intelligence officer who was working for a sanctioned Russian oligarch. “Holy crap,” an agent responded. “All the analysts too?” “Yep,” the first agent said. “All the folks at the Agency as well.”

And then there are the texts about Crossfire Razor, the investigation into Michael Flynn:

The new disclosures made by DOJ also show that the FBI used so-called national security letters (NSLs) to spy on Flynn’s finances…. … “[T]he decision to NSL finances for Razor bought him time,” one agent said nearly two weeks after the initial order to shut down the anti-Flynn case. It is not known to whom the agent was referring in that text. “What do we expect to get from an NSL[?]” an agent texted on Dec. 5, 2016. “We put out traces, tripwires to community and nothing.” “[B]ingo,” another FBI agent responded. “[S]o what’s an NSL going to do – no content.” “Hahah this is a nightmare,” an agent said.

Techno Fog has the texts regarding Flynn:

🚨 NEW Flynn docs 11/8/16: “So glad they’re closing Razor” 12/5/16: Disagreement with getting Flynn financials. “We didn’t find anything…” 12/5/16: “This [investigation] is a nightmare” 1/5/17: After Obama WH meeting – Razor is going to stay open. Thread. pic.twitter.com/0s2FrR6w7M — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 24, 2020

1/10/17: FBI analysts discuss getting “professional liability insurance” over Flynn investigation. pic.twitter.com/rWgto5PyXZ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 24, 2020

1/13/17: FBI analyst suspicions of Flynn/Kislak leak. “It’s got to be someone on the [WH] staff” “[Presidential Daily Briefing] staff.” “Or WH Seniors [senior officials]” pic.twitter.com/cgkEAEUIls — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 24, 2020

Peter Strzok Notes on Flynn Intel Group FARA issues: Flynn Intel Group “satisfied the registration obligation” “No evidence of any willfulness” to violate laws. pic.twitter.com/xUE7ofBCK2 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 24, 2020

12/5/16: Discussions of the investigation of Flynn “We put out traces, tripwires to community and nothing.” “Bingo” “So whats an NSL [National Security Letter] going to do – no content.” pic.twitter.com/6M7lVbbTZk — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 24, 2020

The Flynn defense memo includes the following exhibits: 1) Notes from Strzok and McCabe 2) FBI analyst messages 3) More Strzok/Page texts Read it all here:https://t.co/xkuNmcyECQ pic.twitter.com/b39b0q6vmF — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 24, 2020

I have to admit THIS is going to be my favorite part. Watching the coup plotters entire corrupt operation crumbling in the public eye for all to see. For what they’ve done to so many countless lives: @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @GenFlynn and many others … I hope it HURTS — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) September 24, 2020

Deep state panic. pic.twitter.com/EyraNqeLsF — Pepe Lives Matter (@PepeMatter) September 24, 2020

‘Insurance policy.’ Heard that before…somewhere. 😎 👍 — Ber Knar (@BerKnarism) September 24, 2020

A big fat setup, and Obama was at the top of the food chain. — Patriot Covfefe (@zoochum) September 24, 2020

Why did it take so long to discover that stuff. It’s infuriating. — Dan Abramovitz (@danabram) September 24, 2020

Terrible people who deserve everything they have coming! — Sarah (@txmom1776) September 24, 2020

Hopefully, they have something coming.

So… Why have there been no charges of sedition yet? This is really bad and needs to stop going forward… — John Szpicki (@jszpicki) September 24, 2020

They are busted pic.twitter.com/BuMBsJlyRs — 🇺🇸 Positive Patriot 🇺🇸 (@kelster5) September 24, 2020

Holy cow, I hope people are paying attention. — Nic 🇺🇸 (@Nicole90666138) September 24, 2020

So what we saw in 2016 was not a “peaceful transfer of power.” — John Taznar (@Taznari) September 24, 2020

And nothing will come of it because the Dems can do whatever they want without repercussions. — Sam Chalice, PhD (@sam_chalice) September 24, 2020

Sadly that seems to be the case.

Related:

Sally Yates confirms James Comey went ‘rogue’ in setting up interview of Michael Flynn https://t.co/URqGCkz5Gj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 5, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

