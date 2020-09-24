https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/24/theyre-back-mounds-of-floating-fire-ants-spotted-in-texas/

They’re back!

“Mounds of floating fire ants” have been spotted in Texas after flooding caused by Tropical Storm Beta blew through the region:

They apparently create rafts like this to protect their queen:

And in case it isn’t clear, DO NOT TOUCH:

2020: Can’t stop, won’t stop!

BINGO!

And someone tell Anderson Cooper this is why he shouldn’t play in the water after a hurricane:

