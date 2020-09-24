https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/24/theyre-back-mounds-of-floating-fire-ants-spotted-in-texas/

They’re back!

“Mounds of floating fire ants” have been spotted in Texas after flooding caused by Tropical Storm Beta blew through the region:

Mounds of floating fire ants have been spotted in flooded waters from Tropical Storm Beta in League City, Texas. Authorities warn that the ant piles can be dangerous and should be avoided pic.twitter.com/0roSE3IpfR — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 24, 2020

They apparently create rafts like this to protect their queen:

Fire ants are incredibly resilient. When threatened by flood waters, they link legs and mouths together, creating a raft that protects the queen. Video via Gabby Migliaccio in Conway. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/qWreRZE8Ac — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) September 18, 2020

And in case it isn’t clear, DO NOT TOUCH:

Clusters of fire ants are not unusual in the southern United States, especially after a tropical system. If you come across a floating colony, experts suggest avoiding it. #Beta #TropicalStormBeta #FireAnts pic.twitter.com/waMVTQNxWe — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) September 23, 2020

2020: Can’t stop, won’t stop!

I was assured that the Mounds of Floating Fire Ants wouldn’t be arriving until Christmas Eve. #2020 https://t.co/HMdSMMicQH — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) September 24, 2020

BINGO!

Who had Mounds of Ants Floating Around Houston on their 2020 Bingo card? From The Weather Channel iPhone App https://t.co/EI9i48WLl5 pic.twitter.com/Rmm1iFEwZU — ANONGUY (@anon_anonguy) September 23, 2020

And someone tell Anderson Cooper this is why he shouldn’t play in the water after a hurricane:

And THIS is one of the big reasons why you DO NOT wade/splash/play/swim/etc in floodwater! https://t.co/LrmNCNnFWl — Rekha Muddaraj (@RekhaKHOU) September 22, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

