Sean and Rachel Bohnet were among three arrested at the Psalm Sing service for singing while not wearing a mask or social distancing.

Their arrest was captured on video and posted on social media.

In the background you can see and hear several Christians singing “Amazing Grace” without masks on at an event in Moscow, Idaho.

PJ Media has more on the arrest.

On Wednesday, Moscow’s Christ Church, whose pastor is famed Christian theologian Douglas Wilson, announced that a “Psalm Sing” would be held outside city hall that afternoon… …On Tuesday, the city council extended the mandatory masking order, set to expire on October 6, until January, despite the fact there have been no deaths, or even hospitalizations, due to the COVID-19 virus in Latah County. Wilson wrote at Blog and Mablog after the event, “This was not an assembly of scofflaws. It really was a peaceful protest, a petition to our city government for a redress of grievances, and a religious assembly, all in one. Everything about it was proper. We sang three songs and the doxology, and then went home.” He pointed out that on the day the city council voted to extend the mask order, the mayor of Moscow presided over an outdoor wedding, where he did not wear a mask. Nor did a city council member who was allegedly in attendance. Moscow resident Jemimah Merkle was stopped by MPD after exiting a private building while walking within 6 feet of her… Posted by Moscow Report on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 According to local reports, more than 150 people were in attendance at the gathering to sing psalms and hymns—in beautiful four-part harmony, I might add—though Wilson believes the number was closer to 300, . Fifteen minutes into the gathering—during the very first song—police began to arrest the peaceful psalm singers for failing to wear masks as mandated by the Moscow City Council.

