On Wednesday Alecia Kitts was arrested at her son’s high school football game for not wearing a mask.

Alecia Kitts was tased, cuffed and arrested by the police officer during the game.

She was sitting with who appear to be her young children when she was approached by the police officer.

After she put up a fight the officer tased her, cuffed her and had her arrested.

This was in Logan, Ohio.

Via The Ohio Star:

Alecia Kitts drove an hour and a half from Marietta to Logan, Ohio to watch her son’s football game. In the first quarter she was approached by an officer from the Logan Police Department because she was not wearing a mask. The video below shows the three-minute encounter between Kitts and the officer.

