https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chris-wallace-fox-debates-moderator/2020/09/24/id/988636

President Donald Trump isn’t expecting a fair shake from Fox News host Chris Wallace when the journalist moderates the first 2020 debate between Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I would be willing to bet he won’t ask Biden tough questions,” Trump told Fox News radio host Brian Kilmeade Thursday.

“He’ll ask me tough questions, and it’ll show — it’ll be unfair, I have no doubt about it. But he’ll be controlled by the radical left. That’s what — they control him.”

Trump also claimed Biden has a “tremendous advantage” in the first debate because of his experience as a politician.

“I think I’m the one without experience, I’ve just been doing this for a few years, he’s been doing it for 47 years plus,” the president said. “And he has a tremendous advantage, really, if you think about it, but I have a much better record than he does. I’ve done things, the best employment numbers, the best economic numbers, the best of everything. Now we’re doing them again, you know, we close it up, we saved millions of lives, now we’re doing it again. But no, I mean, the guy with the advantage is Sleepy Joe Biden because, look, he’s been doing it for 47 years.”

Wallace on Wednesday released the list of topics for the first presidential debate, including the Supreme Court nomination battle, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, and protests and violence that have rocked cities across the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

