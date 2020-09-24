https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-takes-victory-lap-pac-12-football-is-back/

College football is BACK thanks to President @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/nAutrVRDpI — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2020

Pac-12 presidents vote to play 7-game football season starting in November

Every Power Five conference is planning to play football in the fall of 2020.

Pac-12 presidents voted Thursday to start the 2020 season on the first weekend of November. The decision comes two days before the SEC season is set to begin and exactly a month before the delayed 2020 Big Ten season is slated to start.

Each of the conference’s teams will reportedly play seven games and the conference title game would be December 18. The decision would allow the Pac-12 to be considered as part of the College Football Playoff selection process. A Pac-12 team hasn’t made the playoff since Washington lost to Alabama in the Peach Bowl at the end of the 2016 season.

Like the Big Ten, the Pac-12 will also have every team in the conference play on conference championship weekend. The second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth-place teams will play the corresponding teams in the opposite division. An official schedule was not announced Thursday.

