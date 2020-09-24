https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/4856678/

Black Lives Matter has been lying about the facts in the tragic Breonna Taylor case for six months, claiming it was yet another example of “systemic racism” by police, said Tucker Carlson on his Fox News show Wednesday night.

He recounted the evidence cited earlier Wednesday by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who explained why a grand jury decided not to press charges against the two detectives who were at the door of Taylor’s Louisville apartment. A third officer was charged with wanton endangerment.

Cameron said an “independent witness” testified that the officers knocked on the door of the apartment and identified themselves as police, even though they had a no-knock warrant.

Taylor was not asleep in bed, when she was shot, as BLM has been claiming. She was standing in the dark with her boyfriend, who admits he fired first on police.

The officers returned fire in self-defense, the jury found.

“The facts of the case — and we’ve seen this before — are not what we were told that they were, because real life is always more complicated than political propaganda,” he said.

“There’s no evidence of any kind that Breonna Taylor was murdered because she was black. That is a lie. It’s a lie designed to divide the country and make the people telling it more powerful.”

Instead, it seems clear that Taylor was killed inadvertently because her boyfriend open fired on police in a dark apartment, he said.

“In the end, the facts of the case didn’t matter,” said Carlson. “BLM’s version had marinated unchallenged for six months.”

See the segment:

[embedded content]

