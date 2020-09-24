https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kyle-rittenhouse-the-truth-in-11-minutes/

Kyle Rittenhouse lawyers release detailed breakdown of shooting

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys released a detailed breakdown and timeline yesterday with new footage. The video highlights how 36-year-old registered sex offender Joseph Rosenbaum — who was seen screaming “Shoot me n*gga!” at an armed guard — appears to have “focused” his anger on Rittenhouse during the confrontation at a gas station, which started after a dumpster fire was extinguished.

“The Kenosha County circuit court assigned a bail amount of $2 million. Kyle Rittenhouse, a lifeguard who risked his safety to protect his community and give aid to wounded protesters was the only one charged with a crime — not one of his attackers faced a single charge.”

“A 17-year-old American citizen is being sacrificed by politicians — but it’s not Kyle Rittenhouse they’re after, their end game is to strip away the constitutional right of all citizens to defend our communities, our personal property, our lives and the lives of our loved ones.”

