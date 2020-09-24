https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/24/two-daily-caller-reporters-were-arrested-while-covering-the-protests-in-downtown-louisville/
Two Daily Caller reporters — Jorge Ventura and Shelby Talcott — were arrested while covering the protests in downtown Louisville on Wednesday night:
Just got arrested by #Louisville PD. I will update everyone when I’m released.
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 24, 2020
Shelby Talcott captured the police moving in on video before getting arrested:
Police are corralling everyone in pic.twitter.com/e8IfsUSQpE
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 24, 2020
It’s weird how this isn’t a bigger story, right? Where’s CNN and the other media outlets?
They have us all on the ground right now
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 24, 2020
We are all on the ground right now and police are taking people and putting them in zip tie cuffs pic.twitter.com/eIJJF1t1Ub
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 24, 2020
Current situation. #Louisville pic.twitter.com/jVH4xn4bZw
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 24, 2020
Daily Caller editor-in-chief Geoffrey Ingersoll was unsuccessful at getting the pair released and was told they will be “charged with two misdemeanors related to breaking curfew & unlawful assembly for their alleged failure to comply with police orders to disperse and for press to relegate themselves to an ‘observation area’”:
I’ve now notified @LMPD that both @shelbytalcott and @VenturaReport were reporting for an accredited media outlet and were operating in the capacity of press. My expectation is that they will be swiftly released. https://t.co/BBa1b8yF1W
— Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 24, 2020
Update: The Louisville doc tells me @ShelbyTalcott and @VenturaReport will be processed and charged like everyone else, despite my best efforts to alert official channels that they were operating in the capacity of press at a live news event. @LMPD
— Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 24, 2020
Another update: @LMPD tells me @ShelbyTalcott and @JorgeVentura05 will be charged with two misdemeanors related to breaking curfew & unlawful assembly for their alleged failure to comply with police orders to disperse and for press to relegate themselves to an “observation area”
— Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 24, 2020
