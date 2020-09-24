https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/24/two-daily-caller-reporters-were-arrested-while-covering-the-protests-in-downtown-louisville/

Two Daily Caller reporters — Jorge Ventura and Shelby Talcott — were arrested while covering the protests in downtown Louisville on Wednesday night:

Shelby Talcott captured the police moving in on video before getting arrested:

It’s weird how this isn’t a bigger story, right? Where’s CNN and the other media outlets?

Daily Caller editor-in-chief Geoffrey Ingersoll was unsuccessful at getting the pair released and was told they will be “charged with two misdemeanors related to breaking curfew & unlawful assembly for their alleged failure to comply with police orders to disperse and for press to relegate themselves to an ‘observation area’”:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...