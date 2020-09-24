https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/live-updates-two-police-officers-shot-in-louisville-by-blm-developing/

WATCH LIVE LOUISVILLE

Two police officers have been shot after protests turned violent in Louisville, Kentucky in the wake of the Breonna Taylor charges that were announced today. LMPD confirmed to WAVE 3 News the shootings happened at Brook Street and Broadway at about 8:30 p.m.

One of the shootings was captured in this clip…

BLM shooting at police…

Earlier they set fire to Louisville Courthouse…

MORE LOUISVILLE VIDEO HERE…

WATCH LIVE Louisville coverage here

