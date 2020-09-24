https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/live-updates-two-police-officers-shot-in-louisville-by-blm-developing/

WATCH LIVE LOUISVILLE

Two police officers have been shot after protests turned violent in Louisville, Kentucky in the wake of the Breonna Taylor charges that were announced today. https://t.co/Ee2meH7HZA — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) September 24, 2020

Two police officers have been shot after protests turned violent in Louisville, Kentucky in the wake of the Breonna Taylor charges that were announced today. LMPD confirmed to WAVE 3 News the shootings happened at Brook Street and Broadway at about 8:30 p.m.

One of the shootings was captured in this clip…

You can see the guy in yellow running from right to left shooting a handgun at police in Louisville with one hand. pic.twitter.com/Z8pfQU50Qr — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 24, 2020

BLM shooting at police…

That’s it folks. They’ve crossed the line. Black Lives Matter militants are shooting police in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/eY0ihTaa61 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

Screen mirrored from the Louisville Police Departments live feed. One officer down. Pray for them! Looks like they are going to need it. Complete insanity. #PrayForLouisvillePD pic.twitter.com/5RNt6ACV4U — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) September 24, 2020

WARNING: This video may be disturbing. @khyati_tv caught the moment leading up to the officer being shot in downtown Louisville. You hear it, but do not see it. Team of officers rush to ambulance. pic.twitter.com/PuotJunuEV — Amber Smith (@ambersmithtv) September 24, 2020

#BREAKING A #Louisville Police officer has been shot at the #LouisvilleProtests. The officer’s condition is not immediately clear. Thousands of people are in the streets following the grand jury decision on #BreonnaTaylor. #BreonnaTaylorWasMurdered pic.twitter.com/aXVXrXcQA6 — Eric Wasserman 🦆 “WASS” (@EricWasserman1) September 24, 2020

The FBI is in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/7MeLXdReXG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

Earlier they set fire to Louisville Courthouse…

Earlier today: Black Lives Matter activists set fire to the courthouse in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/WDkMRrULOD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

MORE LOUISVILLE VIDEO HERE…

WATCH LIVE Louisville coverage here

