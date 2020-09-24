https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/24/u-bailin-out-the-shooter-kamala-harris-sends-her-best-to-officers-shot-in-louisville-as-a-previous-tweet-ages-even-worse/

Last night in Louisville, Kentucky, two police officers were shot during what Reuters called “mostly peaceful” protests.

Kamala Harris then tweeted a message from herself and Joe Biden:

Just then Harris started tripping over one of her tweets during the Minneapolis riots:

The Biden/Harris campaign backpedal (going from saying nothing about the violence to speaking out against it) took a long time, but apparently looking at the polls put them into “better late than never” territory:

That couldn’t be more obvious.

