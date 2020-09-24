https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/u-haul-van-delivers-riot-supplies-louisville-blm-march/

(THE SUN UK) – Black Lives Matter protesters in Louisville on Wednesday were captured on video pulling “abolish the police” and “abolition now” banners from a U-Haul truck.

The 30-second snippet from protests that broke out after a grand jury decided not to prosecute three police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death, was recorded by Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott.

The footage shows dozens of protesters running toward a U-Haul truck with the roll-up door open.

As protesters take out several banners, a man takes one that reads, “abolish the police,” and says, “Somebody with me on this, let’s go!”

Another protester grabs ahold of the other side of the banner and the two walk speedily off toward the crowd.

The second banner shown states, “abolition now” around a red star.

