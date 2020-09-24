https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/university-refuses-say-prof-promised-spy-conservative-student-violated-campus-policy/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – High school student Nick Sandmann famously went head to head with an American Indian activist at the Lincoln Memorial last year, drawing national scorn for wearing a MAGA hat.

Now off to college at Kentucky’s Transylvania University, colloquially known as Transy, the 18-year-old Covington Catholic graduate can expect to have private eyes closely watching his speech during his time on campus.

A local ACLU staffer publicly trashed his alma mater for accepting Sandmann, leading a Transy professor, Avery Tompkins (above), to promise to look for ways to get the freshman in trouble.

They may be asking for trouble from Sandmann himself: Both The Washington Post and CNN settled his defamation lawsuits that sought $525 million for falsely portraying him as the aggressor in Sandmann’s passive encounter with Nathan Phillips, the American Indian activist.

