A woman was tased and arrested at a football game after she reportedly refused to wear a face mask. Unbelievable video shows a mother in the stands during her son’s middle school football game getting into a physical altercation as a police officer struggles to arrest her in Logan, Ohio.

According to the Ohio Star, Alecia Kitts drove an hour and a half to watch her son’s seventh-grade football game. While she was rooting for the visiting team from the Marietta City School District, she was reportedly approached by a police officer for not wearing a face mask. In the video, Kitts appears to be properly socially distancing from other families in the stands, which is outside.

The encounter gets physical as the police officer attempts to arrest the mother, and she resists. The woman repeatedly tells the officer to “get off of me!” She screams, “You’re not arresting me for nothing, I ain’t doing nothing wrong!”

After two minutes of struggle, the police officer is seen tasing the woman.

The people in the stands are taken aback that the woman is tased.

“Tasing this lady over not wearing a damn mask,” a witness can be heard saying in the video.

“Sources indicate that Kitts was charged with criminal trespass and released on her own recognizance,” the Ohio Star reported.

Tiffany Kennedy, the woman who filmed the video, claimed that Kitts had not been warned about not wearing a mask prior to the cop approaching her. Kennedy alleged that Kitts has asthma and that’s the reason why she was not wearing a mask. From the video, Kitts appears to have an American flag-themed mask in her back pocket of her shorts.

Kennedy pointed out the female officer who is seen running toward the Logan police officer and Kitts at the end of the video was not wearing a mask.

The Logan Police Department confirmed the encounter and told the Marietta Times that the incident is under investigation.

Logan athletic director Theresa Schultheiss told the Times that Kitts and her mother were the only two in a crowd of 300 fans who were “having issues” complying with the state’s mask requirement.

“This rule has been in effect since we were told we could play,” Schultheiss said. “Everyone that came through ticketing tonight was reminded, we had regular announcements over the PA reminding you that mouths and noses needed to be covered and we had signs at the bathrooms.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) issued a mandatory face mask order on July 22.

All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times when:

At an indoor location that is not a residence

Outdoors, but unable to maintain six-foot social distance from people who are not household members

Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.

The order requires only those 10 years old or older to wear a mask. Additional exclusions include:

Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability;

Those who are actively exercising or playing sports;

Those who are officiants at religious services;

Those who are actively involved in public safety; or

Those who are actively eating or drinking.

