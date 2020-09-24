https://www.theblaze.com/news/uhaul-truck-louisville-riot-shields

Black Lives Matter protesters in Louisville, Kentucky, demonstrating against the outcome of the grand jury investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death were caught on video grabbing riot shields, anti-police banners, and other supplies from a parked U-Haul truck Wednesday.

Videos of the unusual incident posted on Twitter show protesters, many dressed in black bloc, charging toward the vehicle and grabbing ready-made banners saying, “Abolish the Police,” “Abolition Now,” and “Defend Black Lives.”

“We got shields over here!” someone can be heard shouting in a video posted by Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott.

“I need a long one,” another protester says as shields are being passed out in the video posted by independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager,

In Gutenschwager’s video, a woman inside the U-Haul truck can be seen tossing black masks into the crowd.

What’s the background?

Violent riots erupted in downtown Louisville Wednesday following the decision in the Breonna Taylor case, in which one officer was charged with wanton endangerment and two other officers were not charged. Taylor was shot and killed during a drug raid on her home in March.

After the decision, protesters immediately took to the streets, starting small fires and setting off firecrackers. Twitter users reported the crowd continued to grow as the day went on and also noted the presence of armed and unidentified individuals that some referred to as a “militia.”

Then later Wednesday night, the Louisville Metro Police Department announced that two officers had been shot and wounded during the protests.

What else?

The suspicious U-Haul “riot shield transport” raises further speculation that the protests in Louisville were planned and perhaps organized and funded by an outside source.

It is not the first time that similarly suspicious activity has been connected to Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Earlier this year, mysterious stashes of bricks were being reported by social media users in several cities around the country as nationwide protests erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Then in some places ravaged by riots, it has been reported that large numbers of individuals arrested for rioting have been from out of state. Specifically, police in Kenosha reported that a whopping 102 of the 175 individuals arrested during riots there had out-of-town addresses.

