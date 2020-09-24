https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/virginia-governor-ralph-northam-and-his-wife-test-positive-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela Northam, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the Governor’s office, “Both the Governor and First Lady received PCR nasal swab tests yesterday afternoon, and both tested positive. Governor Northam is experiencing no symptoms. First Lady Pamela Northam is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Both remain in good spirits.”

The couple was notified on Wednesday evening that a member of the Governor’s staff at his residence had developed symptoms and tested positive for the novel virus.

Northam and his wife will isolate for the next 10 days and the governor will “fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion.”

“The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously,” said Northam in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

