A fourth grader at Harvey, Louisiana’s Woodmere Elementary School was suspended six days after he moved a BB gun that his younger brother tripped over during virtual class.

NOLA.com reports that the BB gun was “unloaded,” and that Ka Mauri Harrison grabbed it on September 11, 2020, and moved it because his younger brother had stumbled over it.

Harrison put the BB gun “next to his chair,” and his teacher saw it on camera. He was then suspended “because he handled the BB gun during the virtual class,” which Jefferson Parish Public schools claimed was a violation of policy.

A behavior report from the school said, “Harrison left his seat [at home] momentarily, out of view of the teacher. When the student returned, he had what appeared to be a full-sized rifle in his possession.”

The teacher allegedly tried to reach Harrison, but Harrison had allegedly muted his computer to take a test so he was unaware.

Harrison’s family appealed his suspension, but their appeal was rejected. They are now considering legal action in state court.

WDSU reports that Chelsea Cusimano, attorney for Harrison, said, “This is a terrible overreaction. This is not a child bringing a weapon to school. This was a toy that was in his bedroom. This would be the same as if you had two siblings in a room and one’s ADHD medication was in the background and that child’s getting charged with a drug charge.”

