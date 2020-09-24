https://www.dailywire.com/news/walsh-nearly-everything-blm-is-saying-about-the-breonna-taylor-case-is-false

It is being said that rioting broke out in Louisville over the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case, but that’s wrong on two levels. For one, the chaos in Louisville, as in so many other cities across the country, is organized. Moments after the grand jury returned only three counts of wanton endangerment against one officer for firing shots that went into a neighbor’s apartment, but no charges for Taylor’s death, U-Hauls packed with pre-made signs and riot shields were reportedly already on the scene and being unloaded. It is clear that there is orchestration and planning involved. Also, these are no mere riots. These are violent uprisings with the clear and often stated goal of destabilizing the government and “burning down” the system.

It is also important — though not relevant to the rioters — that the narrative surrounding the Breonna Taylor case, advanced by BLM and Antifa and their allies in the media, has proven to be almost entirely false. The narrative in these high-profile police shootings is almost always false, of course. The question is one of degree — just how wrong will it turn out to be? In nearly all of the high-profile cases over the past few months, that answer has generally varied between “extremely” and “incredibly.” Initially, it was reported that police burst into the wrong apartment without knocking during a botched drug raid and murdered Taylor while she slept. That would be indefensible if it were true. It isn’t.

As Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained in his press conference on Wednesday, officers were serving a legal warrant at the right location and they did knock before entering. An independent witness corroborates that they announced and identified themselves. Upon entering the residence, Breonna’s Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire on the officers. When police returned fire, Breonna Taylor was hit and killed. A warrant had been issued for Taylor’s apartment because there was reason to suspect that Taylor, or at least her apartment, was in some way involved in her criminal ex-boyfriend’s drug enterprise. As court documents show, Taylor’s car was spotted multiple times outside of a known drug house that was under surveillance by law enforcement. Taylor is reportedly on tape referring to the drug house while speaking to her then-boyfriend while he was in jail. In 2016, the body of a murder victim was allegedly found in a car rented by Taylor, which she said she had lent to her boyfriend. Shortly after her death, the ex-boyfriend was again recorded in jailhouse phone conversations claiming that Taylor was “handling [his] money.”

The point is that the warrant was issued for entirely valid reasons. The cops executed it according to the law, following all of the proper protocols, and only opened fire after Walker had begun shooting at them. There is no basis for calling this a “murder,” much less a racist murder by agents of white supremacy. It is a tragic accident, a catastrophic confluence of events. Many other terms could be used to describe it, but the fact remains that officers were serving a lawful warrant, acting within the bounds of the law, and responding with lethal force to the lethal force being used against them.

As usual, those accusing the officers of criminal conduct have not bothered to explain what they might have done differently. Should they not have obtained the warrant for the apartment, despite having credible reason to believe that it had ties to drug trafficking? Should they not have executed the warrant? Should they have waited outside for someone to come to the door, and if the residents refused to answer then just packed up and gone home? Or should they have not returned fire once fired upon, instead diving to the floor or hiding behind furniture and hoping the assailant stops before a bullet hits them in the face?

Radical BLM activists have made it clear that their problem with the police is that the police exist at all. Anything the police do, therefore, is wrong, for the simple fact that the police are the ones doing it. For the BLM and its “Defund the Police” allies, the fight against police brutality is a fight against policing itself. All law enforcement is “brutality,” in their minds. And anyone who dies at the hands of police — any black person, anyway — has been murdered, no matter what, regardless of context. This is the radicalism that holds our cities hostage, the madness to which we are all supposed to bow. It dresses itself in the garb of racial justice, and carries signs that say “equality,” but it is all a decidedly unconvincing disguise for their radical assault on law and order, and civilization itself.

