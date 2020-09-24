http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0DNGDkrOlaA/

Leonardo DiCaprio is lending his voice to Netflix’s upcoming limited documentary series about election fraud titled Whose Vote Counts, Explained, which debuts on the streaming service on Monday. The Revenant star and climate change activist is also urging his social media followers to register to vote by joining up with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative.

Netflix — currently facing backlash for syndicating and defending Cuties, a French film which ogles twerking preteen girls — dropped the first trailer for Whose Vote Counts, Explained on Thursday. The trailer highlights the fact that President Donald Trump lost the popular vote in 2016, though he won the Electoral College in a landslide. “Elections have been rigged in America’s history. But it’s the politicians who do it,” DiCaprio says in his narration.

The documentary series, which is a joint project between Netflix and the far-left outlet Vox, is expected to tackle such subjects as the Electoral College, voter suppression, and gerrymandering. The series features appearances by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Never Trumper Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Watch below:

[embedded content]

Leonardo DiCaprio took to social media Thursday to promote the documentary and to urge people to register to vote. “America has never held an election like this — and we need to ensure all of our voices are heard,” he wrote. “Make sure you also follow @WhenWeAllVote to ensure you’re registered and have a plan to vote.”

When We All Vote is Michelle Obama’s voter registration initiative that has been aggressively targeting young voters, urging them to cast their ballots in November. The organization is also pushing mass-mail voting.

Netflix has a production deal with Barack and Michelle Obama, who have produced original documentary content for the streaming service, including the Oscar-winning American Factory. Former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice sits on the company’s board of directors.

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — which does not appear to be an Obama production — is co-narrated by John Legend and Selena Gomez, both of whom have publicly blasted President Trump.

Selena Gomez currently serves as a celebrity co-chair of Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, lending her name and social media influencer power to the former first lady’s cause. The singer-actress recently appeared in another Netflix documentary, Living Undocumented, in which she declared her wish to become “a voice” for illegal aliens.

