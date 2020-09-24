https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/watch-live-president-trumps-great-american-comeback-rally-jacksonville-florida/

President Trump is holding a massive “Great American Comeback” rally Thursday evening at the Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida.

Supporters in Florida have been waiting for President Trump all day!

The crowd went wild when Air Force One touched down:

WATCH LIVE HERE VIA RSBN:

[embedded content]

