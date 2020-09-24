http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8chPM9Za1NE/

Protesters descended on Louisville, Kentucky, for the second night Thursday after it was announced Wednesday that no police officers would be charged directly for Breonna Taylor’s death.

Just before 8:00 p.m., Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted video footage of protesters marching through the city’s downtown area:

Courier-Journal reporter Sarah Ladd shared photos of protesters giving police the middle finger and motorcyclists raising their fists in solidarity with the marchers:

At 7:28 p.m., Gutenschwager tweeted video footage of rioters bashing in a structure’s glass windows:

Washington Post staff writer Robert Klemko shared photos of what appeared to be the structure and said it was a valet booth:

Just before 8:00 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) tweeted that an unlawful assembly had been declared after rioters broke windows on 4th Street:

At 8:00 p.m., Ladd shared a photo of a broken window at a library and what appeared to be a flare on the floor inside:

A county-wide curfew was announced Wednesday for the next 72 hours between 9:00 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., according to the LMPD’s twitter page.

