https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/24/watch-mostly-peaceful-protester-caught-on-video-hitting-a-seattle-police-officer-in-the-head-with-a-bat-a/

Meanwhile, in Seattle, a mostly peaceful protester was caught on video hitting a police officer in the head with a bat:

The student journalist who filmed the felony was asked to take the video down because it could potentially identify the protester who tried to murder an officer:

And she compiled:

This is who they are, never forget that:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...