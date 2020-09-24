https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-officer-stands-stoically-as-protesters-yell-slurs-at-him-curse-him-out

In a viral video captured by an independent journalist, anti-police protesters berate a Los Angeles police officer, launching “slurs” at the man and cursing him out as the officer stands stoically.

Protests broke out in cities across the country Wednesday night, on the heels of the announcement that no officers were indicted for murder in the Breonna Taylor case. Two officers were cleared, and another was charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree — which comes with a maximum sentence of five years — for shooting into a neighboring apartment while returning gunfire sparked by Taylor’s boyfriend.

“LOS ANGELES: Agitators yell slurs at black police officer,” journalist Tomas Morales captioned the post.

As seen in the video, the officer is flicked off, called a “n****,” a “b****,” and other names. The law enforcement official does not respond, but stands with his hands at his sides and takes the verbal abuse.

WATCH:

LOS ANGELES: Agitators yell slurs at black police officer. pic.twitter.com/Eff67JtQk2 — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 24, 2020

Morales, further covering the Los Angeles demonstrations, also captured videos of “agitators” pulling away barricades separating Los Angeles police officers and their LAPD precinct from the protesters.

LA: Agitators pull fencing away from LAPD pic.twitter.com/MOIhGd8w3q — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 24, 2020

“Look at the crowd size & lone agitator pulling down fence at LAPD precinct,” reported Morales.

LA: Look at the crowd size & lone agitator pulling down fence at LAPD precinct. pic.twitter.com/peTOfAXvgj — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 24, 2020

“Los Angeles agitators pull on fencing in front of LAPD,” he captioned another video.

Los Angeles agitators pull on fencing in front of LAPD. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/uPtIQM6jYc — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 24, 2020

Morales also captured video of the graffiti left by Black Lives Matter protesters. “Kill more cops” and “f*** 12” were among the graffitied messages.

Los Angeles Protest: Some graffiti left by BLM protesters. There was a lot more graffiti than just this tonight. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/RAlrzQkybl — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 24, 2020

Moreover, during Wednesday night rioting in Louisville, two police officers were shot.

“One officer was shot in the abdomen below their bulletproof vest and is in surgery, and a second was shot in the thigh, according to the source,” the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. “MetroSafe said it received reports the shooting occurred at South Brook Street and Broadway Avenue.”

Earlier in the day, Kentucky Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron encouraged citizens to listen to the facts of the Taylor case, not misinformation boosted by activists and celebrities.

“Our reaction to the truth is the society we want to be,” Cameron said at the presser. “Do we really want the truth? Or do we want a truth that fits our narrative? Do we want the facts? Are we content to blindly accept our own version of events? We, as a community, must make this decision.”

“There will be celebrities, influencers, and activists who having never lived in Kentucky, will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understood the facts of this case and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do,” he added. “They don’t.”

As outlined by The Daily Wire, the Republican AG said that “witness testimony indicated officers appeared to correctly execute a search warrant on Taylor’s apartment in connection with a drug case and that the two other officers involved in an ensuing shootout with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were justified in their use of force because Walker fired first.”

