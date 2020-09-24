https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-rioters-set-fire-at-st-louis-police-headquarters

Rioters reportedly set a fire at the St. Louis police headquarters on Wednesday night as anti-police riots broke out across the country following the latest developments in the Breonna Taylor case.

“Locally, about 50 demonstrators gathered in Florissant. Police ordered them to clear the road, and about a half-dozen arrests were made,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. “About 100 protesters then gathered in downtown St. Louis, where they marched to City Hall and blocked Market Street and Tucker Boulevard. At about 11 p.m., a few people set fire to a chair at the entrance of St. Louis police headquarters. Officers quickly came out and put out the flame, then went back inside the building.”

The riot happened after a grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday declined to charge three police officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor. The grand jury did indict one of the officers on three charges of “wanton endangerment” for recklessly firing his weapon into apartments during the incident.

Local media outlets reported that activists also gathered in nearby Florissant, where police ended up making multiple arrests during the incident.

The Florissant Police Department said in a statement:

Tonight, a group of protesters showed up in front of the Florissant Police Department to protest. The group walked out onto US 67 and blocked the highway. There were three dispersal orders given to the protesters to move from the highway. After the third order to disperse from the highway and the protesters refusal to disperse, officers entered the roadway and made 6 arrests. While officers were making the arrest, a protester threw a large loud firework at the officers. No protesters or police officers were injured. There were no chemical munitions or any type of distraction devises used by police during tonight’s protest. All 6 arrested are charged with peace disturbance. One of the 6 is also charged with resisting arrest.

