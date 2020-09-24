https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/not-alone-world-leaders-endorse-president-peacemaker-donald-trump/

Guest post by Collin McMahon

A host of world leaders including Viktor Orban, Nigel Farage, Matteo Salvini, Scott Morrison, Narendra Modi and Rodrigo Duterte have come out to forcefully endorse the candidacy of Donald J. Trump, while the Left howls.

In his annual philosophical essay published every summer, Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán wrote Monday that „the rebellion against liberal intellectual oppression is … widening, but also deepening…. It seems that conservative and Christian democratic parties and political movements can finally escape from the deadly embrace of the liberals.”

“This is one reason we are rooting for another victory for Donald Trump,” Orbán wrote, who contributed to throwing off the yoke of Communism in Hungary 1989, “because we are very familiar with the foreign policy of US Democratic administrations, built as it is on moral imperialism. We have tasted it – albeit under duress. We didn’t like it, and we don’t want a second helping.”

Veteran Trump supporter Nigel Farage attended a rally in Tulsa in June in support of the President, and wrote in Newsweek in August that “many political analysts have stated with great glee that Trump will lose … Well, I’m willing to stick my neck out again and predict that Trump will win on November 3, 2020.”

Speaking in the German Bundestag on Friday, AfD environmental spokesman Karsten Hilse, a former East German cop, sparked howls of outrage from the left by congratulating Trump on prospectively leaving the Paris climate accords Nov. 4: “May you win the election and free the American people from the prison of the self-appointed world climate council.”

MEP Joachim Kuhs, an evangelical Christian and head of the “Christians in the AfD”, congratulated Donald Trump on the historic Abraham Peace Agreement between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel, and filed a motion with his colleague Christine Anderson for the European Parliament to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Polish MEP and Gateway Pundit Eagle Conference guest of honor 2018 Dominik Tarczynski (Law and Justice party PiS) told us: “Ever since his epic speech in Warsaw 2017, the polish people know that Donald Trump is the best friend they have had in the White House since Ronald Reagan. On Nov. 4, all of Poland will be celebrating his reelection as President of the United States of America, and the defeat of the radical left.”

Speaking to Gateway Pundit, French MEP Nicolas Bay of the Rassemblement National (National Rally) party said: “We support President Trump and appreciate his willingness to think of America First, to end the diplomatic system left over from the Cold War. But this must wake up the EU, which has to start thinking of Europe First. For Trump to defend American interests is perfectly normal. It’s up to us to defend our own.”

Beginning of September, a delegation of the conservative Sweden Democrats led by Riksdag faction leader Mattias Karlsson visited Trump officials, the State Department and leading conservatives in Washington, including attending the wedding of Candace Owens and Englishman George Farmer, whose family has long been one of the main financiers of the British Conservative Party. The Sweden Democrats met with the Heritage Foundation, the Hudson Institute, the Leadership Institute, and the International Republican Institute. Karlsson has endorsed working closely with the Trump administration if the Sweden Democrats come to power, who were polling in first place in Spring in violence-wracked left-wing Sweden. They are currently polling in third place at about 20%.

Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy’s Lega party, has endorsed Donald Trump since 2016. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal on 9/11, he said: “I was one of the few Italian politicians who believed in his victory and rooted for him four years ago. And I keep believing that he has been a good president and I hope he will be re-elected.”

The two see immigration and many fiscal and trade issues the same way, Salvini said: “On some international issues—such as relations with China, with Iran, and the close relationship with Israel—we have the exact same opinion,” he told the WSJ. “If I were prime minister, Jerusalem as the capital of Israel would be recognized by my government, and the relationships with China and Iran would be suspended.” The Lega Youth has endorsed Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, as TGP reported.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and Australian PM Scott Morrison, both wildly popular in their countries, have also endorsed Trump’s reelection, as have the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte, India’s Narendra Modi and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was recently hosted at the White House at the signing of the historic Abraham Peace Plan, where President Trump presented him with the Key to the White House, “the key to our country and the key to our hearts,” Trump said.

