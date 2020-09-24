https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/24/what-brave-souls-brit-hume-sums-up-blm-activists-racially-abusing-black-police-officer-in-one-brutal-tweet-watch/

Just look at those peaceful protesters, peacefully protesting a black officer of the law.

Super peaceful.

So glad his life matters to them …

Ahem.

Watch.

Black Lives Matter activists racially abuse black police officer in Los Angeles. This is the face of civility against anarchy. pic.twitter.com/9vMLv3eNNY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

The faces we can’t see are the faces of jackas*ery and abject failure.

Brit Hume said it best:

From behind masks to cover their identities. What brave souls. https://t.co/4Scf7fD8aL — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 24, 2020

What brave souls.

BLM believes black lives matter … well, some of them.

Total respect for this officer. This is what a real man looks like. — Step129 (@stephan50644821) September 24, 2020

This.

The cop deserves a commendation which, under @MayorOfLA Garcetti, is unlikely to materialize. — Robert Homans (@rhomansjr) September 24, 2020

Wow – the officer has nerves of steel. God bless him. — BigDRollingThunder (@davidstringer11) September 24, 2020

Simply put, this movement is now setting racial relations back decades. This behavior undercuts support from some and reinforces stereotypes in others. — Scott Kelly (@ske11y11) September 24, 2020

Joe Biden night rally — Keith Dutter (@phil31213) September 24, 2020

Biden.

Loves.

Mobs.

Yup.

It’s time to let the police do their job.. Don’t hold them back.. — Evilelf (@Evilelf10) September 24, 2020

The restraint shown here by the police officer is pretty damn impressive.

And yet it is the police that are the bad guys. The actions of the Left have proven that narrative wrong, very wrong. — James Doyle Moore (@JamesDoyleMoor1) September 24, 2020

The Left is proven wrong over and over and over again.

***

