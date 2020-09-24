https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/hunter-biden-walks-freely-millions-russia-ukraine-china-general-flynn-waits-crooked-judge-end-case/

General and Mrs. Flynn – a couple together forever

While General Flynn endures years of Deep State prosecutorial abuse based on no crimes and made up crimes and deep state lies, others like Hunter Biden are allowed to walk freely after taking millions from foreign entities in shady deals while his father was Vice President.

American general and war hero, General Michael Flynn obtained attorneys from Covington to represent him in the filing of a FARA form in December of 2016, shortly after the 2016 election. A few months later, General Flynn’s life was turned upside down and he eventually hired Covington again, but this time to represent him on charges being leveled against him by the Mueller gang. Eventually, the Covington lawyers working for the General coerced him to sign a guilty plea on charges he did not believe he was guilty of. He agreed to the plea in part because the Mueller gang was threatening his son.

After millions in legal fees, and untold negative stories in the MSM, General Flynn obtained new lawyers and the government finally released Brady documents showing he committed no crimes. The documents showed he was set up and the courts were lied to.

When this occurred General Flynn released an explanation for his actions and provided an idea of what he had endured over the past few years in a tweet.



That was in April. After four years of prosecutorial abuse, lying attorneys and agents in the government, a grotesque lying media and numerous claims of his sedition, the government came to the realization that there was no case against Flynn. He had done nothing wrong. But when his attorneys and the government approached the judge to end the case, the corrupt Judge Sullivan declined.

In the most disgusting investigation, set up, prosecution and kangaroo court in US history, General Flynn and his family wait for his release from his bogus case from the courts. Corrupt Judge Sullivan from the corrupt DC court will hold court next week and we’ll see what new BS Judge Sullivan and the Deep State can conjure up to prolong the case.

In the meantime, Hunter Biden and many others in and connected to the Obama Administration walk. Although there were known crimes being committed by the Clinton Foundation, although Americans were spied on by the Obama Administration and raw data from the USA’s Intel Community were sent freely to outside organizations, nothing is done.

Yesterday the Senate released a report on the Bidens and notably Hunter Biden’s actions while his dad was Obama’s Vice President. FOX News reported:

“I look at Hunter Biden today, where he stole millions of dollars, stole millions,” Trump claimed. “His father should leave the campaign because his father was in on it.” He added: “His father knew everything.” The president was referring to an interim report released by Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees on their months-long joint investigation into the younger Biden’s role on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, as well as his alleged “extensive and complex financial transactions.” According to the report, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden, Rosemont Seneca Thornton, “received $3.5 million in a wire transfer” from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of the Russian capital.

The Trump team wasn’t working with Russians, it was the Obama gang the whole time.

General Flynn’s lovely wife responded to yesterday’s news:

My husband @GenFlynn sits at a sanctioned dinner in 2015, which he fully briefed the USG, (BEFORE AND AFTER) and receives endless grief for 4 yrs! Hunter Biden gets MILLIONS OF CORRUPT DOLLARS DIRECTLY FROM RUSSIA, and CRICKETS from the media. #Dismissalready — loandfly⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lofly727) September 23, 2020

Our media and government agencies are corrupt.

Only President Donald Trump can address this and will address this. We know it because Biden ignores it and he’s part of it. Please continue your prayers for America and the Flynn family.

