As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Townhall’s Julio Rosas caught a mostly peaceful Breonna Taylor protester in Louisville on video telling a line of cops, “All y’all get ready to f**king die!’ hours before two police officers were shot during the mostly peaceful protests. We’re going to ignore Goodyear’s company ban and go ahead and say that blue lives matter.
The New York Post is reporting Thursday that “a white Louisville police major reportedly disparaged people protesting racial injustice and police brutality as ‘punks’ who will be washing cars, toiling at Walmart or living in their parents’ basements all their lives, according to a report.”
Louisville police major reportedly calls protesters ‘punks’ in disparaging email https://t.co/VwigTqoa2q pic.twitter.com/PKqMskoFh9
— New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2020
The “shocking” email by Maj. Bridget Hallahan continues:
“These ANTIFA and BLM people, especially the ones who just jumped on the bandwagon ‘yesterday’ because they became ‘woke’ (insert eye roll here), do not deserve a second glance or thought from us. Our little pinky toenails have more character, morals, and ethics, than these punks have in their entire body.”
We haven’t been so outraged since President Trump called murderous MS-13 gang members “animals.”
Why is this news?
— American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) September 24, 2020
Right? What’s the problem
— love my rossi (@2my_rossi38) September 24, 2020
So?
That’s what they are.
— Big Apple Infidel 🔴 (@BigAppleInfidel) September 24, 2020
Fact Checked: True
— Rustyoldman (@Rustyoldman2) September 24, 2020
They are!! Good for her ! pic.twitter.com/sbU8R7YA85
— I ❤️ Winning 🇺🇸#VoteTrump #VoteRed 🔺IN PERSON! (@PatriotMarie) September 24, 2020
She’s right.
— Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) September 24, 2020
Well pic.twitter.com/tk86Gn6BBg
— terry (@tlcopper) September 24, 2020
Also, you misspelled “rioters” pic.twitter.com/HC2Dw1nVNj
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) September 24, 2020
GOOD FOR HER!
— 🇺🇸😎MAMADOXIE🤬🇺🇸 (@Mamadoxie) September 24, 2020
— catie lord (@tudsgrl) September 24, 2020
Honest assessment…a group of people calling for police to die and 2 cops shot…punks is understatement.
— EJG (@EJGSH) September 24, 2020
Cleaner language than I would use.
— KW hates snow (@desertwalker49) September 24, 2020
Probably the nicest thing anyone’s said about them.
— Ken Blankenship (@40yard_stache) September 24, 2020
I would have used much stronger language. She was being nice.
— AmericAnon (@americ_anon) September 24, 2020
Our only objection is her dragging Walmart into it … no way any of these Antifa punks could get a job there if they tried.
That’s way too nice
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 24, 2020
She called them “punks” and said they would be “washing cars, toiling at Walmart or living in their parents’ basements all their lives” Ladies and gentleman…we have found our next FBI Director! Maj. Bridget Hallahan – Patriot🇺🇸
— DigitalEphermia (@DigitalEphermia) September 24, 2020
Give that officer a promotion
— Deplorable_EE (@LawAndOrder_EE) September 24, 2020
Put her in charge of the FBI & #FireWray
— God & Guns🇺🇸 1776 🇺🇲 (@ImNoSaint1) September 24, 2020
Seconded.
