As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Townhall’s Julio Rosas caught a mostly peaceful Breonna Taylor protester in Louisville on video telling a line of cops, “All y’all get ready to f**king die!’ hours before two police officers were shot during the mostly peaceful protests. We’re going to ignore Goodyear’s company ban and go ahead and say that blue lives matter.

The New York Post is reporting Thursday that “a white Louisville police major reportedly disparaged people protesting racial injustice and police brutality as ‘punks’ who will be washing cars, toiling at Walmart or living in their parents’ basements all their lives, according to a report.”

Louisville police major reportedly calls protesters ‘punks’ in disparaging email https://t.co/VwigTqoa2q pic.twitter.com/PKqMskoFh9 — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2020

The “shocking” email by Maj. Bridget Hallahan continues:

“These ANTIFA and BLM people, especially the ones who just jumped on the bandwagon ‘yesterday’ because they became ‘woke’ (insert eye roll here), do not deserve a second glance or thought from us. Our little pinky toenails have more character, morals, and ethics, than these punks have in their entire body.”

We haven’t been so outraged since President Trump called murderous MS-13 gang members “animals.”

Why is this news? — American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) September 24, 2020

Right? What’s the problem — love my rossi (@2my_rossi38) September 24, 2020

So? That’s what they are. — Big Apple Infidel 🔴 (@BigAppleInfidel) September 24, 2020

Fact Checked: True — Rustyoldman (@Rustyoldman2) September 24, 2020

They are!! Good for her ! pic.twitter.com/sbU8R7YA85 — I ❤️ Winning 🇺🇸#VoteTrump #VoteRed 🔺IN PERSON! (@PatriotMarie) September 24, 2020

She’s right. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) September 24, 2020

GOOD FOR HER! — 🇺🇸😎MAMADOXIE🤬🇺🇸 (@Mamadoxie) September 24, 2020

Honest assessment…a group of people calling for police to die and 2 cops shot…punks is understatement. — EJG (@EJGSH) September 24, 2020

Cleaner language than I would use. — KW hates snow (@desertwalker49) September 24, 2020

Probably the nicest thing anyone’s said about them. — Ken Blankenship (@40yard_stache) September 24, 2020

I would have used much stronger language. She was being nice. — AmericAnon (@americ_anon) September 24, 2020

Our only objection is her dragging Walmart into it … no way any of these Antifa punks could get a job there if they tried.

That’s way too nice — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 24, 2020

She called them “punks” and said they would be “washing cars, toiling at Walmart or living in their parents’ basements all their lives” Ladies and gentleman…we have found our next FBI Director! Maj. Bridget Hallahan – Patriot🇺🇸 — DigitalEphermia (@DigitalEphermia) September 24, 2020

Give that officer a promotion — Deplorable_EE (@LawAndOrder_EE) September 24, 2020

Put her in charge of the FBI & #FireWray — God & Guns🇺🇸 1776 🇺🇲 (@ImNoSaint1) September 24, 2020

Seconded.

