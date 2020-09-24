https://babylonbee.com/news/wife-refuses-to-affirm-any-of-husbands-restaurant-nominations/

KATY, TX—Local woman Wendy Bryerson announced today she will not be confirming any of her husband Jake’s restaurant nominations.

The declaration came as Jake announced his nomination of Applebee’s for tonight’s dinner. Wendy Bryerson called the nomination a “shocking violation of our household norms” and a breach of the constitution. So, Jake nominated In-N-Out, causing Bryerson to peacefully protest by throwing a shoe at his face.

“I will vote each and every one of these down if you dare nominate another,” she said after Jake had nominated Chili’s, a local steakhouse, and Whataburger. “Here I stand. I can do no other. God help me.”

At publishing time, Bryerson had announced a drawn-out fillibuster.

