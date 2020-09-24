https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/24/woman-immediately-terrified-for-her-life-and-familys-safety-after-seeing-trump-yard-signs-at-airbnb-rental/

We normally don’t write about random people on Twitter, but Dr. Bueno here has been getting ratio’d all day now and has only added to her thread, so we don’t think she’s concerned about the comments.

In short, she wants a refund or voucher from Airbnb because her rental in Maine was in view of Trump yard signs and other white nationalist symbols, which she later explains could include the American flag. These made her immediately terrified for her life, and she wants Airbnb to understand the trauma Trump signs cause a black person.

Disappointed @airBnb doesn’t understand the trauma of TRUMP signs on a @airbnb rental causes Black person — Cary Bueno, Ph.D (@CarycruzBueno) September 24, 2020

My husband rented a place in Maine and when we arrived in the evening we saw Trump yard signs and other white nationalist symbols. I immediately was terrified and scared for my life and family safety — Cary Bueno, Ph.D (@CarycruzBueno) September 24, 2020

We left and @Airbnb says they cant do anything. Prime example how white companies make a BLM statement but when Black person tells them they didnt feel safe they do nothing — Cary Bueno, Ph.D (@CarycruzBueno) September 24, 2020

If they want to be racist they need to post a complete picture so BIPOC know not to stay there. We need a greenbook for @Airbnb where we know we are safe — Cary Bueno, Ph.D (@CarycruzBueno) September 24, 2020

I shouldnt have to pay to stay at a place i dont feel safe and @AirbnbHelp at minimum should give me a full refund/voucher for all the trauma this experience has caused — Cary Bueno, Ph.D (@CarycruzBueno) September 24, 2020

@Airbnb has a discrimination statement but its only words no action. What about believing a black person and making them retell a traumatizing experience. Do better — Cary Bueno, Ph.D (@CarycruzBueno) September 24, 2020

What “symbols of hate,” you might ask?

This experience shows that people are unaware of signs and symbols used. Top symbols that invoke fear for Black people …list below https://t.co/wXubFseobg — Cary Bueno, Ph.D (@CarycruzBueno) September 24, 2020

1 KKK symbols and flags

2 confederate flags and symbols — Cary Bueno, Ph.D (@CarycruzBueno) September 24, 2020

3 police lights /blue lives matter flag

4 trump signs and white terrorism slogans — Cary Bueno, Ph.D (@CarycruzBueno) September 24, 2020

5 USA Flag – yes this is a symbol used in many places to scare Black people — Cary Bueno, Ph.D (@CarycruzBueno) September 24, 2020

That’s quite a list … which of those fear-invoking symbols did she see in Maine, aside from the Trump yard signs? Did a police car go by with its lights flashing? Did someone in Maine have a Confederate flag? Were the neighbors wearing Klan robes? Pictures would really help us understand.

Wait, this is serious? https://t.co/Kg8zQ13FSz — Tyler (Vote Yes on CA Prop 15) (@Tyler_The_Wise) September 24, 2020

Is this real? — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) September 24, 2020

Did you take pictures? What other white nationalist symbols were there? We need proof. — Bitter Grizzly (@Bitter_Grizzly) September 24, 2020

You need professional help. — nortouQ (@nortouQ) September 24, 2020

You got served the ratio — Bairdy (@dickiebaird) September 24, 2020

She (claims she) has a PhD, a screaming signal that the education system is a failure — 😷Nick Longstaffe (Free 🇭🇰) (@NickLongstaffe) September 24, 2020

Hahahaha 😂😂😂

Because those scary Trump signs are gonna light your room on fire & loot your suitcase. — Ruby RockStar (@RubyRockstar333) September 24, 2020

And AirBNB “traumatized” her by making her retell the story. — NH (@TwoQuoque) September 24, 2020

This is some of the greatest satire writing I have ever seen. Bravo 👏😹 — Mike (@LSVegas_) September 24, 2020

Have you considered being an adult, and growing up? Listen to yourself. Who the hell are you trying to Impress? https://t.co/zsP6PuPFCj — Уинстън смифф (@AndyMeanie) September 24, 2020

Grow up, child. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 25, 2020

you’re well off enough to travel and afford airbnb, but somehow it never occurs to you that seeing yard signs doesn’t make you a victim. i think you’d die if you had to live one day of my life. — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) September 25, 2020

I was recently attacked by a Trump sign while eating dinner at a restaurant with my family — RK (@rskellogg) September 24, 2020

One time a Trump sign tripped me and then stood there and laughed while I struggled to get up — Don’t Be A Cutie Pie (@AmyATL5) September 24, 2020

I’ve seen this before and I can tell you, the important thing is to not show fear or make eye contact. Back away slowly, don’t run or make a lot of noise as that will only embolden the signs. They don’t fear man as they have no natural predators. You’re lucky they didn’t attack. — Space “Vote Often” Monkey (@SpaceMonkey_) September 24, 2020

Point on the doll where the Trump sign hurt you. — Whatever (@DRussell76) September 24, 2020

Ridiculous. — Fill The Seat Now (@RandyARoberts2) September 25, 2020

You just can’t make this stuff up. — Pink Survivor (@PatriciaTarlet1) September 24, 2020

Wait till someone tells her about the trauma Peaceful Protesters® have inflicted on businesses around the country. — Mostly Peaceful Warlord (@SavannahDoc412) September 24, 2020

Extremely RATIO-WORTHY thread — It’s Me, Vic (@vmetu) September 25, 2020

I’m so sorry this is happening to you — SJW Pundit (@SJWPundit) September 24, 2020

But did you literally tremble, rip the sign down, followed by everyone clapping? — brewerwil Beep/Bop/Boop (@BrewerWil) September 25, 2020

This is a pretty ridiculous story. If you’re that terrified of yard signs, you both need professional help. And no, I’m not being facetious. Get real help. You’re clearly unable to function as a rational adult. — So Smoke E (@The_Original_E_) September 24, 2020

Maybe they’d feel safer if they stayed in a place closer to the BLM protests? — Sherie Smith (@SherieSmith7) September 24, 2020

tough times, really, but you may one day look back and see it was growth — Mars⚔︎Minerva (@_artistsrifles) September 25, 2020

Perhaps posturing for a lawsuit? The tweet is not well received. — Dave Peters (@RealDavePeters) September 25, 2020

Zero. It causes zero trauma. — Wes Ganob…™ (@ganobleberries) September 24, 2020

I’m here to support this well deserved ratio. — Voluntari Elle (@jess_bbg) September 25, 2020

Wait, seriously?! I am traumatized there aren’t MORE Trump signs because people fear their property will be vandalized, set on fire, or a physical altercation to them or family. “Traumatized” 🙄 — Firefighter780🔥🇺🇸 (@Firemdc780) September 24, 2020

Virtue Signal Received. — Tactical Tupperware Auction (@AuctionTactical) September 24, 2020

You’re feeling scared in Maine? Where exactly would you feel safe? — Vinny920🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@Vinny9201) September 25, 2020

You are seriously emotionally this weak over a sign? Bless your heart. A yard sign. Lord help us 😂 — Kambree (@KamVTV) September 24, 2020

Help us lord, I was so scared for my life!!! LOL! pic.twitter.com/D6jZcY4lOs — CB71 (@CB7152395484) September 25, 2020

This sort of feels like an insult to people who’ve experienced actual trauma.

