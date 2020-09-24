https://www.faithwire.com/2020/09/24/woman-who-survived-abortion-thanks-trump-for-signing-born-alive-executive-order/

Abortion survivor and pro-life activist Gianna Jessen is praising President Donald Trump for signing an executive order ensuring babies who survive botched abortions receive medical care.

“Thank you, sir,” she said. “You are by far the most pro-life, demonstrably pro-life president we have ever had. In recent times, the most courageous.”

Jessen, who has cerebral palsy, went on to say: “As someone born in an abortion clinic who did not die, I want to thank you. You are mocked all the time. And I will tell you, I will stand up for you.”

dear @realDonaldTrump i just did a facebook live thanking you for your born alive executive order. here is a clip of it. i was born in an abortion clinic but did not die. i have cerebral palsy. i have a feeling that if we should meet, you would give me your arm to steady me. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XaSGe11aQz — gianna jessen (@giannajessen) September 23, 2020

Jessen, born miraculously in the 1970s after her biological mother underwent a failed saline abortion procedure, has been an outspoken advocate for the pro-life movement.

In 2015, she appeared before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, where she asked: “If abortion is about women’s rights, then what were mine?”

Directing her queries to Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion business, Jessen went on to say:

You continuously use the argument, “If the baby is disabled, we need to terminate the pregnancy,” as if you can determine the quality of someone’s life. Is my life less valuable due to my cerebral palsy? You have failed, in your arrogance and greed, to see one thing: it is often from the weakest among us that we learn wisdom — something sorely lacking in our nation today. And it is both our folly and our shame that blinds us to the beauty of adversity. Planned Parenthood uses deception, the manipulation of language, and slogans, such as “a woman’s right to choose,” to achieve their monetary aims.

Trump announced Wednesday, during a pre-recorded message for the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, that he would be signing a “born alive” executive order.

“Today, I am announcing that I will be signing the born alive executive order to assure that all precious babies born alive, no matter their circumstances, receive the medical care that they deserve,” said the president. “This is our sacrosanct moral duty.”

His action came after Sen. Ben Sasse’s (R-Neb.) “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” has failed to pass Congress. Several states, however, have passed their own versions of the bill.

The legislation gained fresh attention in January 2019, after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) seemingly endorsed what some have deemed post-birth infanticide.

Voicing his support for a state bill that would have codified access to abortion up to the moment of birth, Northam explained what could be permissible should an infant survive a botched termination.

He said:

If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated, if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.

The governor’s comments were roundly condemned at the time as “ghoulish,” “sick,” and “horrifying.”

